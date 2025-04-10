UF Equine Marketing Class Annual Spring Horse Sale
(From the University of Findlay)
The University of Findlay’s equine marketing class will present the 20th Annual Spring Horse Sale on Saturday, April 26th, at the Western Farm’s Dale Wilkinson Arena located at 14700 Ohio 68, south of Findlay. Riding demonstrations are set to begin at 10 a.m. and the sale will start at noon with bidding available both in-person and online.
This year’s auction will promote the sale of 40 horses of various breeds, ages, and experience. From draft crosses to ponies to pleasure-bred quarter horses, this year’s horse sale is nothing short of diverse and will be a great showcase for the University’s equestrian programs. This year’s catalog boasts something for everyone with horses that would do well in dressage and jumping, to ranch horses, western pleasure prospect, all-around horses, and even family-friendly mounts. Among those listed in the Spring Horse Sale are some impressive pedigrees, including one gelding of How Bout This Cowboy, and a Lazy Loper gelding out of a Vs Code Blue mare.
The Spring Horse Sale is made possible by the University of Findlay’s equestrian students who organize, advertise, and run the annual event with faculty guidance. Both the English and Western equestrian students spend countless hours during the school year riding and training the horses featured in the UF Spring Horse Sale, developing their specific talents in preparation for their future careers.
Proceeds from the Spring Horse Sale are reinvested in the University’s equine programs via scholarships awarded to students and for the purchase of additional horses to facilitate educational experiences the following academic year.
For more information regarding the University of Findlay’s 20th Annual Spring Horse Sale, visit the website to learn more about online bidding and view this year’s catalog. Updated sale photos and videos of each horse will be uploaded to the website and additional content can be found on our social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok). To learn more about the University of Findlay’s Equine programs, visit the Equestrian Studies webpage.