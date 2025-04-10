UF Equine Marketing Class Annual Spring Horse Sale

The University of Findlay’s equine marketing class will present the 20th Annual Spring Horse Sale on Saturday, April 26th, at the Western Farm’s Dale Wilkinson Arena located at 14700 Ohio 68, south of Findlay. Riding demonstrations are set to begin at 10 a.m. and the sale will start at noon with bidding available both in-person and online.

This year’s auction will promote the sale of 40 horses of various breeds, ages, and experience. From draft crosses to ponies to pleasure-bred quarter horses, this year’s horse sale is nothing short of diverse and will be a great showcase for the University’s equestrian programs. This year’s catalog boasts something for everyone with horses that would do well in dressage and jumping, to ranch horses, western pleasure prospect, all-around horses, and even family-friendly mounts. Among those listed in the Spring Horse Sale are some impressive pedigrees, including one gelding of How Bout This Cowboy, and a Lazy Loper gelding out of a Vs Code Blue mare.