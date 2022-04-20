UF Football Coach Leaving For Job At Ohio State

University of Findlay head football coach Rob Keys is leaving the Oilers to take on a special teams role for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the university announced on Wednesday.

Keys spent 11 years at the helm of the Oilers football program, accumulating a 75-42 (.641) overall record.

“I appreciate all of the players and staff that allowed us to have such great success over the past 11 seasons here at Findlay,” Keys said.

“I feel that the program is in a better position today than it was the day I was hired. It’s hard to put into words what has been accomplished over the past 11 years and that could not have been done without everyone directly and indirectly involved with the program. There’s no doubt I will miss all the players that have made my time here so special and I wish them all future success. I’m excited about my new coaching opportunity at Ohio State.”

Keys is coming off of leading the Oilers to their first conference title since joining the NCAA Division II ranks.

For his efforts, he was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Coach of the Year and was voted the NCAA Division II Region 3 Coach of the Year.

During his time at Findlay, Keys led the Oilers to a pair of appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs (2017, 2021) and coached ten players who achieved NCAA Division II All-American accolades. 179 of his athletes have earned all-conference accolades as well.

“Rob has done an incredible job during his time here and has our football program competing at a championship level,” said Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Athletics, Brandi Laurita.

“His passion, energy, and love for the orange and black will be missed. At the same time, we want to wish him luck as he starts a new chapter of his life at Ohio State.”

Keys .641 winning percentage at Findlay is the second-highest in program history behind National College Football Hall of Fame head coach Dick Strahm, who finished his career with a 183-64-5 (.736) record and four National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championships.

Kory Allen, the Oilers offensive coordinator, will be acting as the interim head coach.