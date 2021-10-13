UF Has “Large Supply” Of Free Manure For Pick-Up

The University of Findlay says fall is a great time to bring new life into your soil and to start preparing plants and trees for the colder temperatures with fresh fertilizer.

The university says its animal science and equestrian farms have plenty of horse manure that farmers, community garden operators and the general public can get their hands on free of charge.

The manure can be picked up at the university’s Western Equestrian Farm located at 14700 U.S. Route 68 in Findlay, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UF asks that you call the farm office at 419-434-4656 to schedule your pick up.

Upon entering the facility, follow the road to the first stop sign, then turn right.

A staff member will meet you at the manure pad to load your truck or trailer.

For more information click here, or if you have any manure-related questions, call the farm office at 419-434-4656.