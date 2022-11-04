UF Helping Hands Food Drive Sets New Record

It was yet another record-setting year for The University of Findlay’s Helping Hands Food Drive.

The 2022 Helping Hands Food Drive collected 238,732 pounds of food, donated by community members, students, and University employees.

This year’s total donations surpassed last year’s total of 214,559 pounds of canned items and non-perishables.

David Harr, University of Findlay Director of Dining Services, takes charge of the event each year but was still shocked by the results.

“I was overwhelmed after seeing how much everyone contributed to this food drive. Each year it keeps going up! What’s great about it is that we have people that have contributed year after year, but we also have all these new people joining in. I think that’s how we’ve been able to grow each year.”

Also contributing to this year’s numbers were local school districts competing for the first ever “Golden Can” award, which was won by McComb Middle School.

All of the donated food was loaded up and transported by Garner Trucking of Findlay to CHOPIN Hall, and it will help families in Findlay and Hancock County.

(pictures courtesy of the University of Findlay)