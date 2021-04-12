UF Holding COVID Vaccine Clinics For Students

The University of Findlay is holding COVID vaccine clinics for its students and some UF students are even helping administer the vaccine.

Tara Smith, Director of Health Services for the university, says UF pharmacy, nursing, and physician assistant students are helping give the shots, which provides them with valuable hands-on experience for their future careers.

We spoke with Maddy, a junior, after she got her shot at a clinic at the Koehler Complex.

UF received 1,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of four clinics are being held, with the fourth one scheduled for Wednesday from 10 to 4.

Students interested in being vaccinated should check their email for instructions on how to register.

Students are not required to get the vaccine.