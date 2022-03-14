UF Holding Event For Students To Explore Pharmacy

University of Findlay’s College of Pharmacy will hold its Very Important Potential Pharmacist (VIP²) Day on March 25th.

UF’s College of Pharmacy invites all high school students to campus for a free, in-person event.

Registration for the day begins at 8:30 a.m. with the day’s activities lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VIP² Day is a biannual event held every spring and fall semester, and is designed for high school students to explore and learn about the field of pharmacy.

Participating students receive an overview of the pharmacy practice as they spend time in the labs compounding chemicals, learning about physical assessment, and filling prescriptions under the supervision of College of Pharmacy faculty.

Students will also get an overview of UF’s Pharmacy Program as well as some souvenirs to take home.

Dean of UF’s College of Pharmacy, Debra Parker, Pharm.D., described VIP² Day as being “like Pharmacy Summer Camp, but all in one day. It’s a fantastic way for students to explore a career in the profession of pharmacy.”

“The day is packed full of hands-on activities as well as an introduction to what pharmacists do and the education it takes to be a pharmacist. This is a great opportunity for students who enjoy the sciences and are interested in a career in healthcare in general.”

For more information on VIP² Day, visit the VIP² Day webpage or to learn more about Findlay’s College of Pharmacy, visit the College of Pharmacy webpage.