UF Holding Letters To Santa Drive-Thru

The University of Findlay is inviting children and their families to take part in a Letters to Santa Drive-Thru.

The event will be on Sunday, December 20th from 4:30 to 5:30 in front of Old Main.

“In a year when we could all use a little more joy, University of Findlay wanted to make it possible for our communitys children to visit Santa and make a new treasured memory,” said UF’s Natasha Lancaster.

She says Santa will be waving from a safe distance as his elves, also at a safe distance, accept letters in a special drive-thru.

People joining in on the fun should pull through the half circle drive, entering near the College First Church of God, and then place their letters in Santa’s bag from their vehicle.

The first 200 vehicles will receive a free University of Findlay Christmas goodie bag.