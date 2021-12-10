UF Holding Second Annual Letters To Santa Drive-Thru

Santa will be heading back to the University of Findlay again this year with the second annual Letters to Santa Drive-Thru event.

Families will be able to wave to Santa from a safe distance and drop off their letters on Sunday, December 12th between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Families participating should pull through the half circle drive in front of Old Main, entering near the College First Church of God, to say hi, drop-off letters, and take pictures all from their vehicle.

A Christmas letter template is available to download for children to fill out and give to Santa.

Children will also receive a free UF Christmas goodie bag while supplies last.

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will be joining this year with added giveaways, including an art activity and special ornament made in the Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center.

The first five vehicles will receive a special surprise from Mazza.

More details about the Letters to Santa Drive-Thru can be found on the University’s online Events Calendar.

Video from last year’s event is below.