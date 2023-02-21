UF Holds International Mother Language Day Celebration

The University of Findlay celebrated International Mother Language Day on Tuesday.

Several UF students shared songs, poems and dances in their native tongue during the event that celebrates linguistic and cultural diversity.

In the video below, a student from Taiwan sings a song in Mandarin and a student from India dances during the International Mother Language Day celebration at UF.

The University of Findlay has more than 400 international students from 44 countries.

Mayor Christina Muryn attended the event and posed for the above picture with organizers and performers that she shared on her social media.