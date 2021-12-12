UF Holds Letters To Santa Drive-Thru

The Jolly One himself was at the University of Findlay over the weekend for the second annual Letters to Santa Drive-Thru event.

Youngsters waved to Santa and talked with him for a second as they dropped off their letters on Sunday in front of Old Main.

There was a long line of cars waiting to pull through and drop off their letters.

Last year, more than 200 vehicles went through and it’s anticipated that there were even more this year.

Children received a free UF Christmas goodie bag.

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum joined the fun this year with added giveaways, including an art activity and special ornament made in the Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center.

You can see video from the event below and by clicking here.