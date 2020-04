The University of Findlay will be honoring its 2020 graduates with a virtual celebration.

The virtual celebration, to be held the week of May 11th, will include a digital commencement program listing each graduate’s name, special messages from the university’s president, faculty and alumni and a first-person view of the Griffith Memorial Arch Ceremony.

The university says a true graduation ceremony will be held in the fall.

