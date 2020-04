UF Hosting Virtual Discovery Day And Online Tours

The University of Findlay is holding a Virtual Discovery Day on Friday, April 17th.

Since the pandemic has made it impossible to conduct their usual on-campus tours for prospective students, UF will now be conducting online tours.

Virtual Discovery Day will showcase the university’s unique programs at the UF farms including animal science, pre-vet, western equestrian and English equestrian.

The university’s full write-up on Virtual Discovery Day is available here.