UF Hosting Women’s Leadership Conference

The University of Findlay is holding its first ever Bravely Leading – Women’s Leadership Conference on Friday, September 8th.

The conference focuses on empowering women in the workplace, emphasizing that bravery is essential for achieving success, fostering innovation, and breaking through barriers.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the University of Findlay’s Winebrenner Auditorium.

Conference highlights include engaging keynote presentations, interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and application resources for continued growth.

“We have carefully curated a lineup of distinguished speakers, thought leaders, and industry experts who will share their insights and experiences on how to cultivate bravery in every aspect of our professional lives,” said Kirby Overton, Ed.D. University of Findlay dean of the college of business.

The day of learning is designed to equip businesswomen with the tools necessary to expand their influence and leadership impact.

All professionals will gain insight on how to support and uplift their female colleagues.