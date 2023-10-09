UF Kicks Off Solar Eclipse Programming

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay is excited to kick off its Solar Eclipse 2024 programming, aimed at educating the general public and local communities about the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Join us Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the University’s Davis Street Building.

The program will be led by program specialist Tim Kleman of Hancock Park District, who will provide valuable insights into the nature of solar eclipses and share his expertise and knowledge to help participants gain a deeper understanding of these celestial phenomena.

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024, and Hancock County will be in the path of totality of the total eclipse. This rare occurrence offers a chance for residents and visitors to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of a total solar eclipse. It’s a momentous event that shouldn’t be missed!

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn about solar eclipses and their significance.

University of Findlay’s Solar Eclipse 2024 program will continue with additional community events as the total eclipse draws near.

The University will also be a host sight during April’s total solar eclipse and invites community members to stop by campus to take part in the historic event. For more information on the total solar eclipse, visit the University of Findlay website.