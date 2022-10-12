UF Launches Largest Fundraising Campaign In Its History

The University of Findlay has launched the public phase of the largest fundraising campaign in its 140-year history.

Together We Will: the Campaign for the Future of University of Findlay seeks to raise $75 million over a seven year period, with a total of $47,695,780 already raised.

The mission of the Together We Will campaign is to develop University of Findlay graduates who serve and lead with purpose, passion, and skill.

Primary objectives of the campaign are to provide affordable education and enrich the student experience.

Donors to the campaign can enrich the student experience through gifts to:

endow scholarships

support new and expanded capital projects for state-of-the-art learning spaces, laboratories, and athletic facilities

provide research and leadership opportunities

inspire students to serve and lead with purpose through experiential learning opportunities

For more information on the Together We Will campaign, click here.