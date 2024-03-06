UF Lecture Series To Feature Biggest Birding Week

A high-flying adventure is promised Friday, March 8, at the next presentation in University of Findlay’s “Fridays at Findlay” lecture series, “The Biggest Week in American Birding: Birding Means Business.” The event, open to the campus and community, will take place in Winebrenner, TLB Auditorium on the UF campus. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for a breakfast buffet with the presentation from 8 to 9 a.m.

The informative and lively discussion will feature experts with the Black Swamp Bird Observatory: Kimberly Kaufman, executive director, and Mark Shieldcastle, research director.

Ohio is home base for the nation’s largest birding festival – the Biggest Week in American Birding, May 3-12, 2024, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 human visitors to watch as millions of beautiful birds migrate through Northwest Ohio.

Kaufman and Shieldcastle will discuss the importance of bird conservation in the ecosystem – and how bird tourists pump $40 million into the regional economy.

From tiny songbirds to majestic bald eagles, Ohio plays a vital role in the survival of hundreds of bird species and millions of migratory birds each year.

“And the birds give back to us in myriad ways, performing valuable ecosystem services such as seed dispersal, plant pollination, and keeping insect populations in balance,” Shieldcastle explained. “They also bring health and wealth to Ohio through the joys of birding and the economic impact of birding tourism.”

Sponsored by Premier Bank, the Fridays at Findlay lecture series encourages continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus, and alumni.

Register online by March 7 at www.findlay.edu/FridaysAtFindlay or call University Advancement at 419-434-5334 for more information. The fee is $12 for adults and $6 for students.