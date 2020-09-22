UF Lecture Series To Feature Dean Pees

The University of Findlay’s Fridays at Findlay lecture series will feature former NFL defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

“Leadership Lessons Learned On and Off the Field” will be presented completely virtually from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, September 25th and is free to the public.

While Pees is widely known as the former defensive coordinator for the Patriots, Ravens and Titans, Pees got his start in northwest Ohio as head football coach at Elmwood High School, and then as an assistant coach at Findlay College.

During the talk, Pees will share leadership insights he has gained on his journey from high school football coach to becoming one of just eight defensive coordinators in NFL history to coach in a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Sponsored by Premier Bank (formerly First Federal Bank), the Fridays at Findlay lecture series is designed to encourage continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus, and alumni regarding best leadership practices.

To register and for more information, visit the Fridays at Findlay webpage, or contact the University of Findlay Division of Advancement at 419-434-5334 or [email protected]