UF Lecture Series To Feature Ohio Department of Development Director

(From the University of Findlay)

What does the future hold for Ohio workplaces? Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, will share her insights Friday, October 4, at the next presentation in University of Findlay’s “Fridays at Findlay” lecture series.

Mihalik, a member of the Governor’s Cabinet, is a 2002 University of Findlay graduate and former mayor of Findlay. She will discuss “Ohio’s Workforce of the Future,” including workplace trends and challenges and how the Ohio Department of Development is helping Ohioans to prepare for future employment.

The informative discussion will focus on skills and abilities that will be in demand, how technology and automation will affect jobs, and what businesses, workers, customers, and communities can expect.

The event, open to the public, will take place in Winebrenner, TLB Auditorium on the UF campus. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for a breakfast buffet with the presentation from 7:50 to 9 a.m.

Sponsored by Premier Bank, the Fridays at Findlay lecture series encourages continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus, and alumni.

Register online by October 2 at www.findlay.edu/FridaysAtFindlay or call University Advancement at 419-434-5334 for more information. The fee is $12 for adults and $6 for students.