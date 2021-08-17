UF Names New Physical Sciences Chair

The University of Findlay has named a new chair for the Physical Sciences Department. Dr. Nathan Tice now fills that role along with his efforts as an associate professor of chemistry at the University. Tice came to UF as an adjunct professor in 2014, moving into a full-time teaching role the following year. He has hopes to expand the department’s offering.

The Department of Physical Sciences is part of the university’s College of Sciences that also includes the school’s equine, math, computer science, and environmental health & safety programs.