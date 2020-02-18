UF Offering Program To Address School Psychologist Shortage

The University of Findlay is now offering an online program to help address the serious shortage of school psychologists in the United States.

Details are in the following news release from the university.

The University of Findlay is pleased to announce the beginning of Doctor of Education in School Psychology Program. The four-year program will be the only online Doctor of Education in School Psychology in Ohio, making it easier for individuals to pursue a career as a school psychologist while continuing to work.

“There is a significant national shortage for school psychologists,” explained Dr. Julie McIntosh, dean of the College of Education at Findlay. “The mental health of our youth is a top priority for schools but there arent enough individuals who have the training needed to be a school psychologist. Our new program will help fill that need, especially for the schools in our region.”

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends that there is one school psychologist for every 500-700 students. According to a study released in 2018, the current ratio of school psychologist to student is estimated to be 1 for every 1,442 students. It is predicted that there will be a national shortage on 15,000 school psychologists by the end of 2020.

Additional details about the University of Findlays Doctor of Education in School Psychology:

Offered entirely online with the exception of a three-day Summer Institute and final internship year

Can be completed in four years

Candidates receive on Ohio School Psychologist license

Unique program focus on research

Applications are currently being accepted for the first cohort for the program, which starts May 18, 2020.

The program will seek accreditation through the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP). This program was founded in 2020 and new programs can become accredited upon the graduation of their first class.