UF Office Of Campus Safety & Emergency Management Recognized

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay’s Office of Campus Safety and Emergency Management announced today that it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2023 by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training, and wellness support for first responders and public servants. This is the fourth consecutive year UF’s Safety and Emergency Management team has been recognized.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks University of Findlay’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management. The Office of Campus Safety and Emergency Management achieved Gold, the highest level of recognition offered, for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change, and offer training on policies.

“Policies and training are the foundation of Campus Safety and Emergency Management operations which are essential to providing our services to the campus community. Our continuous improvement over the past four years has demonstrated our dedication to professionalism and safety. We are proud to be recognized again by Lexipol Connect for our continued efforts, “ says Chief William Spraw.

“Chief Spraw and his team have demonstrated excellence in policy and training which enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on state and federal law and nationally recognized best practices,” added Skylar Mettert, associate vice president for safety and wellness. “This is another indication of our progressive efforts to enhance both living and learning at University of Findlay.”

