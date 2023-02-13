UF Preparing Students For Train Derailments, Other Disasters

Long before the recent train derailment in eastern Ohio the University of Findlay has been preparing students for train derailments and other disasters.

UF offers students the opportunity to earn a degree in Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability, as well as an Emergency and Disaster Management Certificate.

For those who are already working in their respective fields, the University’s All Hazards Training Center provides courses and training to professionals looking to improve or refresh their skillsets.

Dr. Kim Lichtveld with the University of Findlay was recently on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss how the All Hazards Training Center helps prepare for train derailments and other emergencies.