UF President Accepts Contract Extension Offer

University of Findlay President Dr. Katherine Fell has accepted a contract extension offer from the university’s Board of Trustees.

The extension will run through June of 2024, with a 3-year option beyond that.

“This is Dr. Fells 11th year as the President of the University of Findlay, and we are extremely excited that we will have the benefit of her leadership for at least another three years!” said Chris Ostrander, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Fell has been a tremendous leader not only for the University, but also within the community. She has built a vibrant culture for our students, the faculty, and the staff; and we are very pleased to have reached this extension with her.”

Ostrander says Dr. Fell’s unwavering resolve and passion for excellence have stood tall with each challenge the university has faced.

“With the team she has established around her and the support of the Board of Trustees, I am confident her vision, leadership, and relentless devotion will lead to the University of Findlay reaching much greater heights over the next several years.”