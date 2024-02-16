UF President’s Contract Extended By Board Of Trustees

(From the University of Findlay)

During its February 9 meeting, the University of Findlay Board of Trustees extended the contract for President Katherine Fell, Ph.D., through June 30, 2026. The board and she will consider a further extension during the academic year 2025-26.

“Throughout her 14 years as president of the University, Dr. Fell has clearly demonstrated outstanding leadership,” said Chris Ostrander, president of the UF Board of Trustees. “She has provided strength and direction in an ever-changing world and is fully committed to Findlay’s core values and vision. We are very pleased to have reached this extension with her.”

During her tenure, UF has expanded and strengthened many facets of the Findlay experience, with a focus on academic excellence, transformative learning opportunities, and expanding the University’s regional and national reputation.

“This year we celebrate the ‘Strong Roots and Bright Future’ of this beloved university,” Fell explained. “Working alongside dedicated colleagues, I am honored to guide and serve UF as we prepare new generations of Oilers for meaningful lives and productive careers.”

The University’s standards for excellence were recently recognized for the 18th consecutive year with top rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s annual survey of “America’s Best Colleges.”

Fell has championed high standards and innovation throughout her years of leadership at UF, and she has been a driving force behind “Together We Will,” the largest comprehensive campaign in UF history. Gifts from generous donors recently surpassed $56 million – three-quarters of the way to the $75 million goal. Funds from “Together We Will” have constructed the Conda STEAM Center addition to UF’s Mazza Museum and the Dick Strahm Champions Field. A multi-million-dollar lead gift has positioned UF for success in raising additional dollars for what will be the Watterson Center for Ethical Leadership, and $13 million has been provided for student scholarships.

“Student enrollment, loyal donor support, and state grant funding are robust, indicating a strong level of public confidence in the University. The credit goes to our extraordinary trustees, faculty, staff, students, and alumni,” Fell noted.

Fell came to Findlay in 2010 after serving at Centenary College, Shreveport, La., for 24 years first as an associate professor of English and eventually as the college’s vice president of advancement.