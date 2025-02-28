UF Professor To Give Presentation On Owls Of Ohio

(From Hancock County Naturalists)

The Hancock County Naturalists will host Dr. Brandan Gray for a presentation titled On the Owls of Ohio on Thursday, March 13th. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Oak Woods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwood Avenue, and is open to the public.

Dr. Gray, a biology professor at the University of Findlay, will explore the history of human interactions with owls, global owl diversity and conservation, and the ecology of Ohio’s native owl species. He will also discuss current owl research and how the public can get involved.

An avid birder and conservationist, Dr. Gray grew up in the forested mountains of central Pennsylvania, where he developed a deep appreciation for nature. In addition to teaching, he advises UF’s Birding Club and Plant Club and serves on the board of the Rieck Center for Habitat Studies. His research focuses on native plants and invertebrate animals.

Dr. Gray’s training as a bird bander began with Northern Saw-whet Owls and American Barn Owls. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an owl pellet dissection following the talk, with sterilized pellets, gloves, and tools provided.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established to further the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. Membership and events are open to those aged 15 and older. Annual membership fees are $15 per adult, $20 per couple, and $10 for youth.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected]. The group’s website is hancockcountynaturalists.org.