UF Ready For Students To Return For New Academic Year

The University of Findlay is gearing up for students to return to campus for the 2022-23 academic year.

The university says Student Orientation and Welcome Week will be filled with opportunities for service, networking, and other fun activities.

Thursday, August 11th will be move-in day.

New students, along with the help of family, faculty, staff, returning students and other volunteers, will make the move into their campus housing.

On Friday, August 12th from 4:20 – 5 p.m. University of Findlay President Dr. Katherine Fell will formally welcome students to campus.

Following Dr. Fell’s welcome, new students will participate in one of UF’s longest-standing traditions of marching through the Arch toward Old Main.

And according to tradition, they won’t walk back through it until commencement or they won’t graduate.

You can see video of the Arch Ceremony from the May graduation by clicking here.

On Saturday, August 13th, new UF freshmen will participate in the annual tradition of Student Orientation Service Projects.

Groups of students will take part in a variety of activities including landscaping, event help, cleaning, visiting with senior citizens, and more.

These service projects benefit non-profit organizations, schools, and other groups within Findlay and Hancock County.

Students will have the opportunity to unwind, mingle, and have some fun at the UF Block Party on Saturday night.

And then classes will begin for the standard semester sessions on Monday, August 15th.