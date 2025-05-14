UF Seniors Honored For Philanthropy And Supporting Scholarship

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay’s Graduating Class Gift Philanthropy Cord program honored 144 seniors this year with philanthropy cords, which they wore during Commencement as a symbol of their commitment to the Oiler culture of philanthropy.

President Katherine Fell, Ph.D., and Kenneth McIntyre Jr., vice president of University advancement, presented green cords to the students at a ceremony on May 5, thanking them for their generosity and service.

During the 2024-25 academic year, 144 students donated toward the Findlay Forward Class of 2025 Scholarship and more than $3,000 was raised. Collectively, the students participated in more than 6,500 hours of community service.

“The practice of philanthropy is thriving among this newest generation of Oilers, and we are very proud of them,” said Tiffany Koenig, ’22, assistant director of annual giving and stewardship manager, who also was a philanthropy cord recipient as a UF senior.

“Earning this philanthropy cord shows future employers that these UF graduates understand the importance of giving back and supporting the community,” she explained.

The Philanthropy Cord Program has honored and educated students about philanthropy since its launch in 2015-16 at UF. One of the first nationally-recognized programs of its kind, its objective is to engage graduating seniors to build a foundation of future volunteers and donors, as well as to inspire them to be actively involved in civic engagement in their communities.

The program requires a contribution to the class gift, volunteering for a minimum of six hours, and attendance at a philanthropic learning event.

“It is so important to give of your time, talent, and treasure – and the fact that you’ve done all three shows the impact you make on your University and also your community,” McIntyre told the graduating seniors.

He noted that these Oilers have been helping and serving others throughout the local community at locations such as the City Mission, youth sports camps, the Helping Hands food drive, UF’s Mazza Museum for Funday Sundays, and many other churches and non-profit organizations. Some traveled farther – building homes for Habitat for Humanity in North Carolina during Spring Break and even caring for wild animals at a ranch in South Africa.

Photos of students receiving their philanthropy cords can be viewed in the University’s Flickr Album.