UF Spring Semester Begins

The University of Findlay‘s spring semester got underway on Monday amid an uptick in COVID cases in Findlay and Hancock County.

As students and staff return to campus for the new semester UF says it is encouraging vaccinations and boosters but is not requiring them.

Students, staff and guests will continue to be required to wear a mask indoors as they have been throughout the pandemic.

UF says classes will be in person as scheduled and they will continue to follow CDC guidance on isolation and quarantine protocols.

The university says athletics will follow GMAC policies with NCAA sports science guidance while providing the most complete athletic experience possible.

UF says it will continue to follow all state and federal mandates and adjust as they are updated.

Get the latest COVID numbers from Hancock Public Health by clicking here.

Meantime, the Columbus Dispatch is reporting that more than a dozen Ohio college students and employees have filed lawsuits against their universities challenging what they say are “unreasonable” and “discriminatory” COVID-19 policies.

The paper reports that the plaintiffs are represented by Akron-based law firm Mendenhall Law Group and financially backed by a statewide advocacy organization that challenges vaccine mandates.

The law firm filed similar lawsuits against Bowling Green, Miami and the University of Cincinnati in November and December.