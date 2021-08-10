UF To Upgrade Recycling Program

The University of Findlay is upgrading its on-campus recycling efforts with help from a grant from the state. UF was awarded $50-thousand by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as part of the EPA’s Recycle Ohio Grant program.

In 2020 survey, 79% of students said that they recycle on campus. To increase this number and improve sustainability, UF will be establishing numerous co-mingled recycling stations across the campus. The university hopes to reach a zero waste threshold in the next several years.