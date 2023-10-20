UF Trustee Emeritus Dr. C. Richard Beckett Has Died

A man who was an important and influential leader in Findlay and Hancock County has passed away.

Dr. C. Richard Beckett was a highly successful and well-respected veterinarian in Findlay for years and was a great friend to the University of Findlay.

Dr. Beckett joined the University of Findlay’s Board of Trustees in 1985 and became chair in 2002.

“His enthusiasm for this wonderful campus and for the faculty, the staff, the students here was infectious, and it was genuine,” said University of Findlay President Dr. Katherine Fell who was good friends with Dr. Beckett and his wife Linda.

“Dr. Beckett’s wisdom, vision, and compassion benefited the University of Findlay for decades. He loved spending time with students, faculty and staff, and his eyes would light up whenever he talked about the University. We are all deeply blessed to have had him at the UF helm to guide and encourage us.”

During his board chairmanship, UF experienced tremendous growth in the size of the campus and in the number of academic programs available.

Dr. Beckett was instrumental in establishing the undergraduate program in animal science and pre-veterinary medicine and also helped launch UF’s equestrian program.

He spent more than 40 years helping UF educate students.

The Dr. C. Richard Beckett Animal Sciences Building opened in his honor in 2009.

Dr. Beckett was 88 years old.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay.

The funeral service will also be at Coldren Crates, on Friday, October 27th, at 10 a.m.