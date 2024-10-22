UF Utilizing Findlay Tree Planting Program To Enhance Campus Landscape

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay is partnering with the City of Findlay to enhance the campus landscape through a tree planting initiative.

As part of the City’s tree planting program, 37 trees will be added to the University grounds on October 23 from 4-6 p.m., thanks to the efforts of UF students and support from certified arborists in the community.

The event will involve 37 UF students who have volunteered to help plant the trees at three different locations on campus: along Howard and Morey Streets, and at the Armstrong Sports Complex.

The City of Findlay is providing the trees and preparing the planting sites, while students will take the lead in planting under the guidance of certified arborists to ensure proper techniques are used.

The day will begin with an orientation at 4 p.m. in the Davis Street Building, room 2237.

Following the orientation, students will be dispatched to their assigned planting sites to start the work.

University of Findlay invites students, faculty, staff, and community members to join in supporting this tree planting initiative by coming out to cheer on the student volunteers or even getting their hands dirty to help plant.

Let’s work together to make our campus greener and contribute to a healthier environment for future generations.

(below is video from an Arbor Day tree planting in April)