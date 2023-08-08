UF Welcomes First Distance Doctor Of Pharmacy Students

The University of Findlay this fall will welcome its first class of students in the new Distance Doctor of Pharmacy Program.

Ranking first in Ohio and tied for sixth in the nation, 93 percent of UF pharmacy graduates passed the NAPLEX exam on their first attempt.

This year marks the first cohort of students in Findlay’s Distance Doctor of Pharmacy Program.

Students will have the opportunity to earn the same Pharm.D. title, but will do so following a flexible pathway (online classwork and on-campus immersion).

For more information on the Distance Program, visit the program website.