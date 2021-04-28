UF Will Not Require Vaccination For Fall Semester

Most Ohio colleges won’t require people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to return in the fall.

The University of Findlay says it will not require students or staff to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

UF does plan to continue making the vaccine available to those who want to receive it.

Earlier in April UF held vaccine clinics for students who wanted the shot but it was not required.

Ohio University, Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati say they have no plans to force students or staff to be vaccinated for fall semester.

Cleveland State University and Kenyon College will require it.

A few other schools, like Case Western Reserve University, Xavier University and Bowling Green State University still haven’t decided if it will be required.