UF Working On Plan To Safely Resume In-Person Classes

The University of Findlay is working on a plan to keep students and staff safe as they return to in-person classes for the fall semester.

Details on the Oilers Start Safe & Stay Safe plan are in the following news release from the university and there is also a video below.

As the University of Findlay prepares for in-person classes this fall, ensuring the campus community has a safe and healthy environment to live and learn in is the University’s top priority. To aid in this, the University’s Emergency Operations Team has formed a sub-committee that is meeting weekly to create the Oilers Start Safe & Stay Safe plan for the UF community.

Dave Emsweller, vice president of student affairs, explained, “the goal of the Oilers Start Safe & Stay Safe plan is to provide a wide array of resources and information related to COVID-19.” When completed, the plan will include detailed information and courses of action that the University will take to ensure the health and safety of Oiler Nation.

The sub-committee includes multiple leaders from many departments across the University, including experts from the Universitys All Hazards Training Center and College of Health Professions. The group is working diligently this summer to develop plans for various scenarios in light of recent restrictions and special circumstances caused by COVID-19.

According to Emsweller, the committee is working on social distancing protocols, facility set-up, cleaning and sanitation of student housing and campus buildings, food service, event management, health checks, support services and other preventative measures.

The University’s goal is to have a plan in place for every foreseeable situation to ensure courses and services can be delivered, and students can continue working on campus towards meaningful lives and productive careers.

Regular updates of the committees plans will be provided on the Oilers Start Safe & Stay Safe webpage, and communicated regularly through email and the Universitys Newsroom, mobile app and social media.

The campus community is encouraged to continue to email questions regarding the Oilers Start Safe & Stay safe plan to [email protected]