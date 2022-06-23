UF’s All Hazards Center Offering Threat Assessment Course

The University of Findlay’s All Hazards Training Center is now offering a Safer Ohio Schools Using Threat Assessment Management course for Ohio schools.

The course aligns with the Safety and Violence Education Student (SAVE Students) Act which requires schools in the state to create a threat assessment team, which must participate in an approved threat assessment training program.

The six-hour Safer Ohio Schools Using Threat Assessment Management course at All Hazards offers instruction in-person or virtually with a “live” instructor and follows U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) best practices.

Participants of the course will be able to enhance their organization’s threat assessment and emergency operation plans as well as gain insight on current crisis training practices from knowledgeable instructors.

To submit a training request, click here.

For more detailed information about the course, people may contact John Kayser at the All Hazards Training Center at 419-434-5814 or [email protected]