UF’s Mazza Museum Hosting Virtual Q&A Series
The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum says it’s continuing to make the best of the current pandemic situation by providing virtual entertainment.
In a new series called Mazza Artist Mondays, staff will conduct virtual interviews with award winning authors and illustrators.
The short sessions will include a Q & A session with viewers and a draw-along.
People can watch on the Mazza Museum Facebook page or via Zoom.
Get more on the new series here, and more information about other online programming here.