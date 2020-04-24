UF’s Mazza Museum Hosting Virtual Q&A Series

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum says it’s continuing to make the best of the current pandemic situation by providing virtual entertainment.

In a new series called Mazza Artist Mondays, staff will conduct virtual interviews with award winning authors and illustrators.

The short sessions will include a Q & A session with viewers and a draw-along.

People can watch on the Mazza Museum Facebook page or via Zoom.

