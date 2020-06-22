UF’s Mazza Museum Sets Date For Reopening

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, which is home to the world’s largest collection of original artwork by children’s book illustrators, has set a date for its reopening.

Details are in the following news release from the University of Findlay.

The University of Findlays Mazza Museum will reopen by appointment only on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020. In order to protect the health and safety of the campus and our visitors, the University has developed and implemented safety measures that align with the Ohio Department of Healths orders.

The Mazza Museum asks for your patience as they take every precaution to assure that you will have a safe and pleasant visit. It was decided that the best method to reopen the Museum was a by appointment only basis in order to keep visitors, volunteers, and staff safe by having a low attendance number to allow for social distancing.

At this time, the Museum’s plan is to schedule appointments with a maximum of twenty people in the Museum at any given time. Visitors will be able to tour the Museum in 90-minute intervals beginning August 12. As an extra precaution, all visitors will be required to get a temperature check before entering the Museum and will be required to wear masks.

By limiting the number of guests and duration of visits, the Museum will be able to ensure that social distancing guidelines and thorough cleaning protocols can be observed. Once all protective equipment and disinfectant systems are in place, a phone number to call to schedule your appointed date and time will be made available, with appointments beginning on August 12th.

The Mazza Museum Gift Shop, Havens Resource Center & Library, and White Discovery Loft area will remain temporarily closed to visitors until further notice.

The University of Findlays Mazza Museum thanks you for your continued support in their mission to promote literacy and enrich the lives of all people through picture books. Visit the Mazza Museums website to enjoy virtual content and updates on the status of the museum.