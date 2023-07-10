UF’s Mazza Museum To Host Annual Summer Conference

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will hold its annual Summer Conference July 17-19.

The three-day conference welcomes teachers, librarians, and book lovers to educational and engaging presentations from some of the top authors and illustrators in the picture book industry.

Conference attendees can also choose from daily breakout sessions that are led by in-service teachers and librarians offering techniques for using picture books in fun, educational ways.

This year will also feature “John McCutcheon In Concert” on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

McCutcheon will join his wife and conference guest speaker, Carmen Agra Deedy, for Mazza’s Summer Conference.

Three of McCutcheon’s songs have been turned into illustrated children’s books: “Flowers for Sarajevo,” “Christmas in the Trenches,” and “Happy Adoption Day!”

Like many of his songs, they celebrate family, strength, and hope.

Learn more about Mazza’s Summer Conference by clicking here.