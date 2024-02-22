UF’s Newhard Planetarium Hosts Eclipse Event

The University of Findlay’s Newhard Planetarium hosted an event to talk about the science behind the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th and give people an idea of what to expect that day.

UF Physics Professor Steven Wild was one of the university staff members who spoke at the event.

“I think all people share a common wonder of the stars and of space, and this is one of those shared experiences as people we can all experience together.”

He says Findlay is within the path of totality and the total eclipse will start a little after 3:10 p.m. and last for about 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

The Solar Eclipse Task Force, which is a collaboration of many local entities, has created a website with information about the eclipse.