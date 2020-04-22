Unemployed Ohioans Urged To File On Designated Days

(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is trying a new way to ease the process as a record number of Ohioans file for unemployment.

While people wait for Ohio’s economy to reopen, the agency wants to ease the strain on the unemployment system.

They are implementing a new system, based on the first letter of your last name: “A”-through-“H” will be able to file on Sunday, “I”-through-“P” on Monday and so on.

The process changes on Sunday.