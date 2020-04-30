Unemployment Claims In Ohio Eclipse 1 Million Since Pandemic Began

Unemployment claims in Ohio have topped 1 million over the past six weeks.

The state has doled out more than $1.4 billion since around St. Patrick’s Day when the state started being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those restrictions will lift on Friday but the stay home order will remain in effect.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says more than 92,000 Ohioans filed an unemployment claim last week alone.

At least 30 million Americans are out of work due to the coronavirus.