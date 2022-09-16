Union Leadership Authorizes Kroger Strike

Kroger says union leadership for its central Ohio stores is authorizing a strike.

The authorization doesn’t mean there is a strike, and workers are asked to report as usual.

Union workers voted down what Kroger is calling its last, best, and final offer that provides wage increases, affordable health care and investments in the Cincinnati-based company’s pension plan.

If there is a strike, it could impact more than 80 stores and nearly 1,300 workers extending to Toledo.

The union represents workers in two-thirds of Kroger stores nationwide.

There are just over 200 Kroger stores in Ohio.