United Way Accepting Secor Scholarship Applications

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

United Way of Hancock County is accepting applications for a maximum scholarship of $8,000 through Feb. 3, 2025.

The Secor Scholarship, established as a memorial to the generosity of Steven and Doris Secor, is awarded annually to a high school senior in Hancock County who has a 3.5 grade point average or higher and plans to attend an accredited institution of higher learning, full time, to pursue any undergraduate field of study in the subsequent academic year. Candidates must exhibit a strong emphasis on service, leadership and character, with these components evaluated through the scholarship application and essay and a required letter of recommendation.

The award for the first academic year will be $2,000 and may be renewed annually for three additional years for a total of $8,000.

The United Way of Hancock County Foundation designates a Secor Scholarship selection committee comprised of current and past United Way board members who evaluate applications, interview finalists, and select one scholarship recipient each year. Students related to anyone on the selection committee or United Way of Hancock County paid staff are ineligible to apply.

The application can only be completed digitally; no paper applications will be accepted. Access the application and more information at https://www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/programs/secor-scholarship

For additional guidance, contact Brenna Griteman at [email protected] or 419-423-1432.