United Way Calling On “Difference Makers” To Boost 2024 Campaign

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

United Way of Hancock County is calling on all Difference Makers to help support our community through its 2024 Annual Campaign.

The United Way’s campaign theme of “Difference Makers” points to the impact just one person can make in the lives of vulnerable children, families and individuals, said United Way of Hancock County CEO Kelley McClurkin.

“The Findlay-Hancock County community is incredibly generous with its support, but we still need you as more people are living paycheck to paycheck and the need for our local resources is growing,” McClurkin added.

The United Way has set a fundraising goal of $2.1 million. Everything raised during the Annual Campaign will be put back into the community through grants covering vital and basic needs for the residents of Hancock County. The United Way supports 15 local partner agencies and 23 programs that provide critical services to 1 in 4 people locally.

“We are grateful for the immense support we receive from the community, and we are so proud to say that every single donation we receive stays in Hancock County, going to work right here at home,” McClurkin said. “We invite everyone to get involved, whether it be through financial support, volunteerism or advocacy for a cause that’s close to your heart.”

Campaign season runs through Nov. 22 and incorporates a variety of activities designed to build corporate enthusiasm, provide volunteer engagement and educate the public on the efforts of local nonprofits. The United Way offers regular bus trips, called “Difference Maker Tours,” that highlight all of its partner agencies, and assists with workplace campaign kickoff events. The Downtown Restaurant Tour is one of the United Way’s signature fundraising events and will take place Nov. 7, with all proceeds supporting the Halt Hunger Initiative.

Leading the campaign’s efforts for a third consecutive year is Campaign Chair Andrea Kramer, president and owner of City Apparel + Merch. She is being joined by co-chair Kirby Overton, dean of the University of Findlay College of Business. Both serve on the United Way of Hancock County Board of Directors, with Kramer set to become board president in 2025.

“No matter the cause you wish to champion, making a difference is as easy as donating to United Way of Hancock County,” Kramer said.

“Just as it has since 1955, this organization is regularly assessing and responding to the community’s greatest areas of need. Everything raised here stays here, meaning that every donation of every size makes an impact,” Overton added.

Each year, the United Way assembles a campaign cabinet to serve as the key connection between the organization and its corporate partners. This year’s cabinet members include:

Chuck Bills, president of Ohio Logistics, serving as Corporate Division chair.

Kelly Wohlgamuth, gifted education coordinator for Findlay City Schools; and Jeff Young, superintendent of the Hancock County Education Services Center, serving as Education Division co-chairs.

Myron Lewis, president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System, serving as Health Division chair.

Karen Worthington, owner of River + Road, serving as Mercantile Division chair.

Sean Abbott, attorney at law with Hackenberg, Feighner, and Werth, LLC, serving as Professional Division chair.

Jaclynn Hohman, project manager for the City of Findlay, serving as Public Division chair.

Cathy Schroll, mayor of the Village of McComb, serving as Rural Division chair.

Madison Tolsma, supply chain analyst with Marathon Petroleum Corp., serving as Youth Division chair.

Visit www.uwhancock.org to learn more or to donate to the campaign.

This year’s campaign video, which further details United Way’s work, can be viewed on the homepage.