United Way CEO DeBoskey Retiring

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) CEO Angela DeBoskey has announced her retirement effective upon the successful recruitment, hiring and onboarding of a new CEO in 2024.

DeBoskey guided UWHC through a changing philanthropic environment during her five-year tenure, during which she led the organization with the values of stabilization, transparency and relationships.

“Angela has been a dedicated and passionate leader, and a wonderful asset for our community. She established strong positive momentum that will continue well beyond her time,” said UWHC Board Chair John Motter, adding that DeBoskey approached her announcement with the same care she does her work in the community.

“True to who she is and how she leads, Angela transparently shared her intentions with our executive committee well in advance of the announcement,” Motter said. “This allowed us to fully digest the scope of the transition, and develop a solid process for communication, recruitment, hiring and onboarding our next leader who will further our vision and momentum.”

With the confidence of the UWHC Board, DeBoskey will continue to lead the organization through the transition. She will participate in the process and bring her successor up to speed.

“Together, we’ve done so many things I’m proud of to serve our community,” DeBoskey said. “We’ve accomplished the goals set to stabilize and modernize the organization both structurally and within the community, and I am committed to working through a strong succession plan with board and staff to find and onboard the next CEO who will champion United Way of Hancock County into the future. I love the people and purpose of our United Way and intend to do all I can to make this transition uncommonly strong.”

Under DeBoskey, UWHC has:

Embraced changes in the charitable landscape as new generations of

giving/volunteerism emerge, including:

○ The development of a “Shadow Board” for young professionals to prepare and

practice for board and committee service, and launch experienced candidates

into nonprofit service

○ Hosting “Difference Maker Tours” to orient donors, community members,

businesses and investors into the variety of programs UWHC supports, exposing

participants to people’s needs, county statistics and why their engagement, skills

and support make a difference

Modernized through the reduction of overhead costs, development of a highly talented and dedicated staff and increased community impact

Opened new pathways of giving and serving beyond traditional donations, including:

○ A Board and Committee Service Program to identify individuals’ unique skills and

talents and match them with niche opportunities to serve nonprofits in leadership

positions; placing 45 people into service the past two years

○ The revitalization of its Volunteer Center to be a hub for exploring opportunities

to serve and build community, with over 10,000 hours per year dedicated to group

and individual opportunities, from one-time events to deep regular service

Grown volunteerism to 12,500 hours in 2023, representing a value to the community of over $350,000; a significant figure for communities the size of Hancock County

Simplified its grant application and review process to focus on strengthening

relationships, ensuring funds are put to best use through trusted accountability, and

allowing partner agencies to devote more time to direct service

“United Way is full of difference makers, of programs and people who invest in hope. Angela has

created opportunities for a better tomorrow, and truly makes a difference in building and

fostering a stronger, thriving Hancock County. She fully embodies and exemplifies what it

means to LIVE UNITED,” said Motter. “We are proud of her accomplishments and grateful for her leadership and her commitment to leave United Way stronger and prepared for the next generation as we approach our 70th year of service.”

The UWHC Board will review the characteristics, requirements, experience and expectations for the next CEO in March, with plans for recruitment to commence in April. The board intends to interview and hire its next CEO in June, with onboarding continuing through October, at which point DeBoskey will step away from the organization.

Upon her eventual retirement, DeBoskey plans to spend well-deserved time with her family that has graciously allowed her to pour her time and efforts into the community.