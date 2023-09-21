United Way ‘Days Of Caring’ Events Held In Hancock County

Some 150 volunteers from local businesses and corporations participated in United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring events this week.

Days of Caring works by having nonprofits and other agencies submit projects, and then volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups.

On Wednesday afternoon we stopped by Camp Berry south of Findlay where a group from Marathon Petroleum was helping to clear brush, mulch trails, and split wood.

We asked Toby Brubaker why he wanted to participate in Days of Caring.

“Just helping out the community. Camp Berry has been around the Findlay area for a long time and anything we can do to help out, and definitely get out of the office is a great opportunity.”

Toby says this is his first Days of Caring in Findlay with Marathon but he previously participated in Days of Caring in San Antonio with Marathon.

This fall, volunteers completed 20 projects for 14 agencies, totaling 600 service hours, a value to the community of nearly $20,000, based on Independent Sector’s national value of a volunteer hour of $31.80 for 2023.

“That is money organizations can save to put directly toward their mission and services,” the United Way said.

This fall’s 21 volunteer teams represent: Marathon Petroleum Corp., Amazon, City Apparel + Merch, Findlay Municipal Court, Danby Products Inc., First National Bank of Pandora, Blanchard Valley Health System, Hancock County Democrats, Northwestern Mutual, Freudenburg-NOK Sealing Technologies, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. – Findlay Plant, Domino’s Pizza, and United Way of Hancock County’s Volunteer Connections.

For more information about Volunteers United, UWHC’s volunteer center and the variety of ways you can get involved, visit liveunitedhancockcounty.org/volunteersunited.