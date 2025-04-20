United Way Downtown Chocolate Tour Fundraiser

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Tickets are on sale now for United Way of Hancock County’s annual Downtown Chocolate Tour.

For this sweet spring fundraiser, patrons visit participating shops and restaurants to collect chocolatey treats while taking advantage of special sales and promotions. Running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, this makes a great Mother’s Day outing or a fun day on the town with friends.

A total of 31 businesses are participating, and some establishments located outside the downtown area have been paired with shops downtown to allow their participation. Participating businesses include: 3 Oaks, Call of the Canyon, Circle of Friends, Coffee Amici, Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream, Elida Candle Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Gem’s Fairy Cakes with The Buckeye Co., Guitar Ranch, Hancock Hotel, hand + home co., Journey Salon & Day Spa, Logan’s Irish Pub, Main Street Deli, Painters’ Pottery Studio, Red Wing Shoes, river + road with The Baking Co., Romans Hair Designers, Ryse Fitness Studio, Smarty Pants Toys and Gifts with Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Co., Sparrows to Lilies, Swan House Tea Room, The Baker’s Café, The Lavender Hour, Trends! on Main with Fort Findlay Coffee & Doughnuts, We Serve. Coffee, and Wine Merchant.

Tickets are $25 each, and all sales directly support United Way’s Vulnerable Children Initiative, dedicated to protecting and advocating for local youth. Ticket sales are capped at 300 and the event is expected to sell out. Visit www.uwhancock.org and click the ‘Downtown Chocolate Tour’ button at the top right to buy tickets.

“If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is a can’t-miss event,” said Kelley McClurkin, CEO of United Way of Hancock County. “Not only will you leave with your fill of chocolate, but you’ll be supporting the vital work of our local partners that specialize in serving youth.”

Since its founding in 1955, United Way of Hancock County has funded local efforts to support children. Multiple local agencies receive United Way funding to mentor, feed, advocate for and protect kids. United Way is also actively involved in other community collaborations that are working to strengthen families while championing children’s needs.

Ticketholders can pick up their tickets, bags and maps from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8-9 at the United Way office, 318 W. Main Cross St. (above Kan Du Studio); and beginning at 10:30 a.m. the day of the event at Hancock Hotel (a stop on the tour).

Call 419-423-1432 for more information or to schedule a pickup time outside of these hours.