United Way Holding 40th ‘Days Of Caring’ Event

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Nearly 900 local volunteers will help United Way of Hancock County celebrate its 40th Days of Caring event this spring.

The biannual volunteer event matches employees of area corporations and small businesses with nonprofits and other service agencies in need of some extra hands. Spring Days of Caring will run May 6-10, with 870 volunteers taking on 91 landscaping, organizing, painting, cleaning and construction projects for 45 agencies.

Volunteers will work in four-hour shifts at locations throughout Hancock County. Days of Caring teams will also support home projects that have been vetted by Backyard Mission Trip for residents throughout the community.

“It is exciting to play such a direct role in helping to beautify and generally improve conditions at schools, government agencies, private residences and nonprofits in Findlay and throughout all of Hancock County,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County. “We thank all of the volunteers who so enthusiastically pitch in to help during this event, whether it’s their first Days of Caring involvement or an opportunity they look forward to every year.”

The volunteers will complete 3,480 service hours, a value to the community of about $116,500, based on Independent Sector’s national value of a volunteer hour of $33.49 for 2024. That is money organizations can save to put directly toward their mission and services.

United Way of Hancock County will host a second opportunity to participate in Days of Caring from Sept. 16-18. A separate registration will open for those dates later this year.

This spring’s volunteer teams represent: Marathon Petroleum Corp., Whirlpool Corp., City Apparel + Merch, Danby Products, Inc., First National Bank of Pandora, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Premier Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Findlay Municipal Court, Findlay Noon Rotary, Goodyear Tire Findlay Plant, the Hancock County Democrats, Walmart – Trenton Avenue, BVC Hancock County Board of DD, Sunrise Senior Living of Findlay, and Fostoria Jr./Sr. High School.

United Way of Hancock County’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, placed over 12,500 volunteer hours in 2023. Visit liveunitedhancockcounty.org/volunteersunited for more information about Days of Caring or how you can get involved with volunteerism locally.