United Way Holding Chocolate Tour Fundraiser

The United Way of Hancock County’s sweet new fundraiser, the Downtown Chocolate Tour, will be held from 10 to 2 on Saturday, May 13, falling on Mother’s Day weekend and Downtown Findlay’s Second Saturday.

Ticketholders will make their way to each of the participating retailers and restaurants at their leisure during this four-hour window, collecting chocolate treats and taking advantage of special offers at each stop.

The event will include around 25 local food establishments and retailers, including Dietsch Brothers of course.

Some establishments located outside the downtown area will be paired with shops downtown to allow their participation in the event.

Ticket sales for the event directly support United Way’s Vulnerable Children’s Initiative, dedicated to programs helping kids find a better path in life. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by clicking here. Only 300 tickets will be sold.

“This new event is a great way to show your support for youth in our community and the organizations that serve them. That it falls on Mother’s Day weekend makes it all the sweeter,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County.

United Way of Hancock County for many years has funded local efforts to support children and is currently partnered with various local agencies championing children’s needs.

Bags and maps can be picked up at the United Way office, 318 W. Main Cross St. (above Kan Du Studio), from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11-12; and at Hancock Hotel (a stop on the tour) beginning at 10 a.m. the day of the event.

Call the United Way office at 419-423-1432 for more information.