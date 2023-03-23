United Way Holding Family Volunteering Event

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Sometimes it can be hard to find opportunities for the littlest volunteers to lend a hand, so United Way of Hancock County created one.

UWHC’s new Family Volunteering Event will be held on April 1 from 9-11 am in the multipurpose room of Alumni Union at the University of Findlay and is designed for children ages 4 to 12. At the event, kids will get a chance to learn about volunteering – how they can help others and brighten another person’s day. The event was made possible through a collaboration with the University of Findlay, West Ohio Food Bank, Findlay-Hancock Public Library and 50 North.

“As our volunteer center continues to grow, more and more parents are asking for opportunities to introduce volunteerism to their young children,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of UWHC. “We want to support our littlest volunteers to nurture their sense of giving, offer them that great feeling of helping another where they can do it in their own special way.”

Stations will be set up where children will create an Easter basket gift to be given to seniors who receive food deliveries from the Mobile Meals program through 50 North. Kids will create a cheerful card and an Easter bunny decoration, and will place two apples, contributed by UWHC Partner Agency West Ohio Food Bank, inside the basket. There will be a story time station where kids can listen to a book about volunteering and discuss what makes a volunteer and ways they can help.

A special guest at the event, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, will be on-hand with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library display, as well as the opportunity to sign up for a library card. There will also be games, a family photo area with fun props, and drawings for prizes.

An RSVP is required for the event. Those interested can sign up for the 9-10 am time slot or 10-11 am time slot by clicking here. There must be one adult present per family; please sign up each child separately.

The University of Findlay donated the space for the Family Volunteering event, and Crystal Weitz, director of service and community engagement for UF, has helped plan it through her involvement as a UWHC Volunteer Ambassador. Weitz is also a member of the West Ohio Food Bank board of directors. Two additional Volunteer Ambassadors, Beth Reed and Maria Sellers, have worked with UWHC’s volunteer director to make the event possible. UF students will volunteer at some of the stations.

“We are excited to welcome little ones and their families to this event,” Weitz said. “We encourage family volunteerism and philanthropy over the entire lifespan! We hope that our university students who volunteer will continue to give to their future communities with their families as well.”

To learn more about opportunities through Volunteers United, the volunteer center of the United Way, or learn more about the Volunteer Ambassadors program, click here.